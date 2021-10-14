 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $94,900

0 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $94,900

MANY UPDATES TO THIS 3 BED 1.5 BATH HOME OFFERING 1640 SQ FEET OF OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT INCLUDES NEW CARPET AND PAINT WITH FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, VERY EASYT TO SHOW

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News