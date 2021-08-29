0 Bedroom Home in Memphis - $80,000

Camillus 1880 farmhouse with 2500 square feet in need of restoration project. Homestead situated on level 2.3 acres with road frontage on Canal and Bennett's corner roads. Jordan Elbridge school district. Property being SOLD AS IS.
