If you're looking for a one of a kind lakefront property that offers potential, privacy, and breathtaking views, look no further than this captivating estate. This 9 acre parcel provides a unique opportunity. Nestled along the shores of the west side of Cayuga lake with 290 feet of lake frontage, this picturesque property boasts views, outdoor space and a serene atmosphere that's sure to captivate your senses. As you step inside the old tasting room, you'll be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere that's perfect for recreating into your own very unique living space. Take advantage of the open concept layout to enjoy views from any room; you can blend modern amenities with rustic charm. The attached oversized garage is perfect for all the toys. And the detached pole barn with 10 x 20 overhead doors is great for boat storage! There's a private dock where you can park your boat or simply soak up the sun. Enjoy the outdoor covered pavilion for picnic lunches or small events.