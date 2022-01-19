Incredibly unique Skaneateles property with 2+ acres and infinite possibilities! One of only a few concrete barns remaining in the area, this building was the carriage barn of Hiram Chester Sherman (1815-1896). Sherman was a coal dealer and investor with interests in railroads and a local distillery. He built the brick mansion on Jordan and the concrete carriage barn in 1866, according to a state preservation report. With towering ceilings and post and beam construction, this spacious 5,000 square foot building could be turned into an amazing loft style residence. Property is in the award winning Skaneateles School District and is connected to natural gas and public water. Sale of carriage house and property are AS-IS. Gravel driveway is on the neighboring property to the south; there is a deeded easement for access to this property. Taxes and assessed value are based on the larger parcel pre-subdivision and will be adjusted.
0 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $233,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today is the first day since March 2020 that tenants in New York state can be legally evicted from their residences.
Police said a man found in a stolen truck in Cayuga County is responsible for a string of crimes in the surrounding area.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
The massive winter storm moving up the East Coast is expected to deliver heavy snowfall and strong winds to the Cayuga County area.
A man and woman were taken into custody in connection with a bank robbery reported on Auburn's west side Wednesday afternoon.
Police said a routine visit by a probation officer uncovered handguns and drugs at a home in Union Springs.
Matt Ferguson calls it "the A&M difference."
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican who represented Cayuga County and three other central New York counties in Congress for four terms, announc…
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections: