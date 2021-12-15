Incredibly unique Skaneateles property with 2+ acres and infinite possibilities! One of only a few concrete barns remaining in the area, this building was the carriage barn of Hiram Chester Sherman (1815-1896). Sherman was a coal dealer and investor with interests in railroads and a local distillery. He built the brick mansion on Jordan and the concrete carriage barn in 1866, according to a state preservation report. With towering ceilings and post and beam construction, this spacious 5,000 square foot building could be turned into an amazing loft style residence. Property is in the award winning Skaneateles School District and is connected to natural gas and public water. Sale of carriage house and property are AS-IS. Gravel driveway is on the neighboring property to the south; there is a deeded easement for access to this property. Taxes and assessed value are based on the larger parcel pre-subdivision and will be adjusted.
0 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $248,000
