0 Bedroom Home in Tully - $59,900

Renovation opportunity! Built in the late 1800's this church is ready for rehab or a new, re-imagined use. Featuring beautiful original woodwork, pews and architectural features, this building is zoned commercial, but residential conversion may be possible. The first floor has a 2-story foyer with stained glass window, office and small storage room located before the large worship space. The full, walk-out basement has a finished recreation room, classroom, another office and 2 half bathrooms. With more than half an acre the lot has plenty of parking plus room to recreate!