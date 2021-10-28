Renovation opportunity! Built in the late 1800's this church is ready for rehab or a new, re-imagined use. Featuring beautiful original woodwork, pews and architectural features, this building is zoned commercial, but residential conversion may be possible. The first floor has a 2-story foyer with stained glass window, office and small storage room located before the large worship space. The full, walk-out basement has a finished recreation room, classroom, another office and 2 half bathrooms. With more than half an acre the lot has plenty of parking plus room to recreate!
0 Bedroom Home in Tully - $59,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Cayuga County Sheriff's Office lieutenant has filed a lawsuit claiming the state Attorney General's Office is illegally withholding records …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
A Cayuga County resident has died of COVID-19, the 106th virus-related fatality in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held next week for the new Auburn public safety building, the city announced.
AUBURN — New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy has a message for voters reviewing the five questions on the reverse side of the general…
After the COVID-19 pandemic all but paused the world of theater, a performer from Skaneateles transitioned to a new stage: TikTok.
ALBANY — A state trooper who could be charged in a pursuit on the Thruway that led to the death of an 11-year-old girl had been involved in tw…
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the travel advisory has been lifted. The advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon due to f…