1 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $229,900

U-nique! Looking for a waterfront get-away? Enjoy peaceful sunsets, quiet water views and one floor living. Don't want the hassle of updating? This home was torn down to the studs and rebuilt, you will definitely be surprised. EVERYTHING was replaced including drywall, electrical, plumbing, windows, siding, and roof in 2009. Furnace 2010. Fantastic layout with breakfast room overlooking the river. Vaulted ceilings are amazing. Tons of recessed lighting. Formal dining room could be used for office or additional bedroom if needed. Master bedroom is large with it's own soaking tub and a retractable window to enjoy those great water and sunset views. Imagine relaxing and unwinding here! Check out the main bath with huge custom tiled shower. Tasteful & efficient electric fireplace in living room creates just the right ambiance. Custom cordless blinds installed on all windows too! All appliances including washer and dryer stay. Public water and sewer. Dock included. If you have been looking for a waterfront home virtually maintenance free, look no further! Way more spacious than what you would expect.