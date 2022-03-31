 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $82,900

1 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $82,900

Must purchase as package 776 & 778 together. Price together would be 250,800. Great as income property to help pay your mortgage or as private in law home. All utilities and driveways are separate except drilled well that is shared. Deeds are separate. Home has new carpet and newer appliances. Open concept

