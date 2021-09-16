Amazing opportunity to own your own home in a fantastic location! Nestled in the Village of Baldwinsville, you will love walking to shops and restaurants and having quick access to all commute routes! A large and recently renovated (from the footings to the new windows in 2020!) front porch welcomes you! This home has a great livingroom/dining room space and kitchen with new recessed lighting. There is an efficient and convenient, front loading washer/dryer - first floor laundry and a side porch for more storage. Have a spa day, every day! - The completely renovated full bath is a relaxing oasis with high end Jacuzzi jetted tub, subway tile, integrated Bluetooth speaker light fixture, high-end fixtures, vessel sink and gorgeous flooring. Upstairs, the large bedroom retreat has ample space and a generous closet. There's even more storage in the basement, but wait - there's more! You will not believe the large, fully fenced private yard! So much room to entertain and enjoy! Why rent, when you can own your own home!? This home also comes with a one year home warranty! Don't delay. This home is priced to sell! Taxes are shown without the basic STAR exemption.
1 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $99,900
