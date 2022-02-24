Seller is only looking for cash buyers. 1 bedroom & 1 bath home on a huge lot. Home is sold as is. This home is an Estate. In the utility room there is a roof leak and signs of mold. Needs a Septic tank which is located in the right side of house near the 3 Windows . Buyer is responsible for new septic or septic dye test.
1 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $37,000
