 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $37,000

1 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $37,000

Seller is only looking for cash buyers. 1 bedroom & 1 bath home on a huge lot. Home is sold as is. This home is an Estate. In the utility room there is a roof leak and signs of mold. Needs a Septic tank which is located in the right side of house near the 3 Windows . Buyer is responsible for new septic or septic dye test.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bird flu found in NY flock

Bird flu found in NY flock

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets is urging poultry farmers to increase biosecurity protocols after a flock of eight birds on Lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News