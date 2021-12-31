1. COVID-19 maintains grip on daily living

The story that topped our 2020 list was one that everyone hoped would fade into memory by the end of 2021. But COVID-19, and the impact it's having on everyday life, remains at the top of most minds in the Cayuga County area. The year would bring important progress, from the rollout of vaccinations to the re-opening of full-time, in-person schools, plus the resumption of many community events and activities. But waves of two variants — first delta and now omicron — have kept cases and hospitalizations elevated throughout the fall and early winter, with concerns heightened about what the start of 2022 will bring. Mask mandates are back (with mixed levels of compliance and enforcement), some events are again being cancelled, and heavy demand for access to COVID-19 testing has returned. The 2021 COVID-19 statistics for Cayuga County are sobering. Through Wednesday, the county health department had reported 8,785 new cases in 2021 and 91 COVID-19-related deaths.