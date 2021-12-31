 Skip to main content
1. COVID-19 maintains grip on daily living

Auburn firefighters go door-to-door vaccinating residents for COVID-19 at the Edward T. Boyle Center senior apartment building in Auburn, N.Y., March 8, 2021.

Sheila McElwain takes the temperature of students upon arrival at the start of another school day at St. Albert the Great Academy in Auburn, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021. Think starting a new school is easy? Try doing it during a global pandemic. That's exactly what St. Albert the Great Academy did in its inaugural year in Auburn. Principal Ann Fallon says all the plans to stop the spread of COVID-19 looked great on paper but it was the unknowns that made the job really difficult. Each week the staff meets to address new problems that arise and tweak the school's COVID rules, with state guidance, to ensure that the school remains open for in-person classes five days per week for the 98 students in pre-K through fifth-grade. Fallon says it's really important that parents also do the right things at home to stop the spread of COVID-19 to ensure a successful year. The school so far has outperformed expectations with a growing waiting list for all classes. Fallon is proud of her staff and kids for doing the right things to keep the school safe and open.

The story that topped our 2020 list was one that everyone hoped would fade into memory by the end of 2021. But COVID-19, and the impact it's having on everyday life, remains at the top of most minds in the Cayuga County area. The year would bring important progress, from the rollout of vaccinations to the re-opening of full-time, in-person schools, plus the resumption of many community events and activities. But waves of two variants — first delta and now omicron — have kept cases and hospitalizations elevated throughout the fall and early winter, with concerns heightened about what the start of 2022 will bring. Mask mandates are back (with mixed levels of compliance and enforcement), some events are again being cancelled, and heavy demand for access to COVID-19 testing has returned. The 2021 COVID-19 statistics for Cayuga County are sobering. Through Wednesday, the county health department had reported 8,785 new cases in 2021 and 91 COVID-19-related deaths.

