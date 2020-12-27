1. Pandemic dominates everyday life

The only other national or global story in recent times that seeped into the local news cycle so much that it warranted making our annual list was the economic recession of 2009. And even that story paled in comparison to the impact COVID-19 had on people who live and work in the Cayuga County area.
The first locally focused COVID-19 story The Citizen published came out on March 4. Robert Harding, who would end up writing more than 600 pandemic-related stories over the course of the year, reported on how Auburn Community Hospital and the Cayuga County Health Department were preparing and monitoring for when confirmed cases would arrive.
As the story snowballed across the state and nation, Cayuga County life was soon upended. Schools and businesses closed in mid-March, the first local confirmed case was announced on March 18, additional cases mounted a few weeks later, and the first Cayuga County death from COVID-19 was announced in April.
Over the months that followed, the county would experience a gradual economic reopening as case counts stabilized and the New York's phased and regionalized approach to lifting restrictions took effect. Children returned to school in the fall, although with significant safety protocols and a range of models in place.
But as the summer faded away, case counts in Cayuga County began to climb again, mirroring a trend in much of the state and around the country. By the middle of last week, more than 3,500 Cayuga County residents were either in isolation with a confirmed coronavirus or in mandatory quarantine because of exposure to a confirmed a case.
With the unprecedented surge, though, has come a hopeful development. Vaccines developed with record speed were reaching local health care workers and nursing home residents as of last week.
As 2020 concludes, its biggest story is certain to dominate the next year, as well.