1. Pandemic dominates everyday life

The only other national or global story in recent times that seeped into the local news cycle so much that it warranted making our annual list was the economic recession of 2009. And even that story paled in comparison to the impact COVID-19 had on people who live and work in the Cayuga County area.

The first locally focused COVID-19 story The Citizen published came out on March 4. Robert Harding, who would end up writing more than 600 pandemic-related stories over the course of the year, reported on how Auburn Community Hospital and the Cayuga County Health Department were preparing and monitoring for when confirmed cases would arrive.