1. Transitions for iconic Cayuga County-area businesses

When one longtime business in the Cayuga County area closes or is sold, it's a notable development and is almost certainly to be among the most-read stories of any given year. But it may not necessarily rise to the level of being on our list of the biggest stories of the year.

But when major transitions happen to five establishments within months of each other, that represents a big story. And in 2022, it translates into The Citizen's top story.

It started at the end of July, when Maxwell's Food Store closed after 92 years at its North Lewis Street location in the Five Points neighborhood of Auburn. Bobbie Maxwell and her brother-in-law, Larry, knew they would close after Bobbie's husband and Larry's brother, Gary "Scotty" Maxwell, passed away in June at the age of 71. "I feel sorry for the younger generation that's never going to know what it's like to have a store like this," Larry said a few days before the business officially closed.

The next huge business story came days later in August, when auctioneer Dean Cummins purchased the Sunset Restaurant at an auction when no one outbid his offer $350,000. The historic North Division Street establishment that William and Helen Seloma Sedor opened in 1933 closed in the early portion of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another huge business change story happened in September, when Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius gained a new owner. Vachi Fingerlakes LLC acquired the Bass Pro Shops-anchored shopping center for $3.6 million, according to Cayuga County property records. Sutton Real Estate Co., of Syracuse, has been tabbed as the 42-year-old mall's property management team, and one of the first actions was securing a 15-year lease extension with Bass Pro. The mall had been under its previous owner, Siba Corp., a Manhattan-based diamond wholesaler and real estate investor, since 2006. Siba purchased the mall for $27 million.

The next big business transition completed the day before Thanksgiving, when Curley's Restaurant reopened under new ownership after being closed since the pandemic forced such establishments to cease in-person dining in March 2020. Joe and Jessica Smith, of Throop, purchased the iconic establishment at State Street and Arterial West earlier in the year from the Dello Stritto family, which had operated it since 1933. They put the restaurant on the market in 2021.

The final big announcement happened on Saturday, New Year's Eve, when the iconic Hunter Dinerant closed its doors. The steel railcar eatery opened by the Hunter family in 1951 had temporarily closed in the early days of the pandemic, but its owners gave it another shot by reopening eight months later.