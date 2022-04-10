Finger Lakes region - Opportunity KNOCKS, this rare turn key, 4 unit rental is available for sale in the Cayuga Lake side Village of Aurora. The annual updates and maintenance programs makes for sought after and easily rented multiplex. There are two - 3 bedroom units and two - 1 bedroom units all with appliances and washer/dryer. At the moment one 3 bedroom unit rental is available for potential owner occupied, but will be rented quickly. Property is in walking distance to food, store, tavern, work, Wells College and the Village has several public Cayuga Lake access access spots.. Rented with a waiting list and excellent rental history. Each unit has a separate entrance, and each features a different floor plan. Could be turned into a single family or a 3 or 2 unit with easy vision as it was once a single family home. Private parking lot & ability to park in street in front. Easy commute to Ithaca, Auburn, Syracuse Airport. Work from home and bring your Kayaks!
10 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $498,800
