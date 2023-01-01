10. Grome Antonacci becomes first woman elected to be DA

When longtime Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann resigned his position at the beginning of the year to be sworn in as Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge, his choice for second in command, Brittany Grome Antonacci, became acting district attorney.

With the top post officially vacant, she later announced her candidacy for a full four-year-term as some local Democrats were urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to use her authority to appoint a replacement for Buedelmann. While never formally announcing a decision, Hochul declined to intervene, and Grome Antonacci ended up running unopposed in November on the Republican and Conservative lines to become the first woman elected district attorney in Cayuga County.

Grome Antonacci went to law school in Albany and worked in the Albany County District Attorney's office before moving back to central New York and becoming an assistant district attorney in Cayuga County. After a two-year stint in state government, she returned in March 2021 to become the chief assistant deputy district attorney for Cayuga County.