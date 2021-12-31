10. Katko is first Republican in Congress to support Trump impeachment

Following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, there was great debate about how much or how little responsibility the sitting president at the time, Donald Trump, had for making it happen, and the disagreement fell mostly across party lines. But when House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against Trump, Rep. John Katko was the first Republican to announce his support of impeachment, and he was later one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach.

Katko said he focused on the facts of the case rather than the politics, but while he received some GOP support for his stance, not everybody was happy with the vote. A group of central New York Republicans and Conservative Party leaders later met in Syracuse to discuss their dissatisfaction with Katko. And there was a motion (that failed to pass) at Cayuga County Republican Committee meeting in February to censure Katko for his vote. And while Katko hasn't yet announced his candidacy for for fifth term, the backlash over impeachment may have put his some of his support in the 2022 election in doubt.