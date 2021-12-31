 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

10. Katko is first Republican in Congress to support Trump impeachment

  • 0
Mock up

A mockup of a billboard paid for by the Republican Accountability Project supporting U.S. Rep. John Katko after his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump in January. 

Following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, there was great debate about how much or how little responsibility the sitting president at the time, Donald Trump, had for making it happen, and the disagreement fell mostly across party lines. But when House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against Trump, Rep. John Katko was the first Republican to announce his support of impeachment, and he was later one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach.

Katko said he focused on the facts of the case rather than the politics, but while he received some GOP support for his stance, not everybody was happy with the vote. A group of central New York Republicans and Conservative Party leaders later met in Syracuse to discuss their dissatisfaction with Katko. And there was a motion (that failed to pass) at Cayuga County Republican Committee meeting in February to censure Katko for his vote. And while Katko hasn't yet announced his candidacy for for fifth term, the backlash over impeachment may have put his some of his support in the 2022 election in doubt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News