10. Massive solar power project proposed

Cayuga County in 2020 saw a surge in the number of proposed solar farms from energy companies eager to tap into state financial incentives available as part of New York's effort to shift from fossil fuels and renewable power sources.

As part of that trend, the year brought one of the state's biggest proposals to the town of Conquest.

Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, a sister company of Florida Power & Light Co., is looking to install solar panels and storage and transmission equipment on 1,200 to 1,400 acres of property that it would lease from private landowners in Conquest. The company also plans to release property for buffer areas to minimize the impact on neighboring properties, bringing the total project footprint up to about 1,900 acres.

The company first introduced its project with a filing in January, kicking off a lengthy review process that's controlled by the state through a siting board. Developers are hoping to get the OK to start construction in August 2022 and have it online in 2023.

Project proponents tout the economic benefits of construction jobs and lucrative payments-in-lieu-taxes on the private property that will be leased. Opponents worry about the affect the massive project could have on the town's rural character.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0