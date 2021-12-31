2. Auburn school renaming proposal divides community

Two 2021 dates frame the controversial proposal to rename Auburn High School. The idea started publicly at the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education meeting of Jan. 12, when one of the board's student representatives brought the idea forward to rename the building after Harriet Tubman, who lived much of her adult life in Auburn. The proposal officially ended on Oct. 26, when the board took a vote to end the process without any name change. The story that played out in between those dates included waves of public support and opposition expressed at school board meetings, on social media and The Citizen's opinion pages; increased scrutiny on the board itself related to the name change but also issues beyond the proposal; a spring board vote to "pause" the process for considering a name change because of the division it was causing; a heated summer board meeting that ended abruptly with police called to keep the peace; and the launch of a series of special district meetings aimed at improving the working relationship between the public and the board.