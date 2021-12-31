Two 2021 dates frame the controversial proposal to rename Auburn High School. The idea started publicly at the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education meeting of Jan. 12, when one of the board's student representatives brought the idea forward to rename the building after Harriet Tubman, who lived much of her adult life in Auburn. The proposal officially ended on Oct. 26, when the board took a vote to end the process without any name change. The story that played out in between those dates included waves of public support and opposition expressed at school board meetings, on social media and The Citizen's opinion pages; increased scrutiny on the board itself related to the name change but also issues beyond the proposal; a spring board vote to "pause" the process for considering a name change because of the division it was causing; a heated summer board meeting that ended abruptly with police called to keep the peace; and the launch of a series of special district meetings aimed at improving the working relationship between the public and the board.
2. Auburn school renaming proposal divides community
Related to this story
Most Popular
A potential solution to a dispute between an Auburn bar owner and neighboring residents moved forward at the Monday meeting of the city's zoni…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
As the Dec. 31 deadline approaches, two villages in the Cayuga County area have decided to "opt out" of parts of New York state's new marijuan…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
As a part of Auburn's ongoing efforts to deal with troublesome properties, a building was condemned for code violations earlier this week.
Ask and you shall receive.
A Chenango County man is facing several charges, including drug and weapon offenses, following a domestic violence incident, the Auburn Police…
The winter COVID-19 surge did not slow down over Christmas weekend in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday received more than 200 positive COVID-19 test results, some dating back nearly two weeks ago.