he property is being offered by sealed-bid. All offers must be submitted by Friday, July, 30th 2021 @5pm edt (OFFER DEADLINE). At last, the Crown Jewel Townhome comes available to purchase in Martin Point HOA, an exclusive waterfront community with direct access to Owasco Lake. Martin Point is the only private residential waterfront community on Owasco Lake offering resort-like membership amenities. The onsite amenities include 2 lakefront beaches, boat dock & hoist rental slips, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, tennis court, lakefront recreation area, recreation picnic area & sunset beach. Martin Point is packed with amenities & activities for all ages. onvenient single floor living, featuring 2 courtyards & a patio, sunroom, large open living & dining area. Views of the lake from expansive floor to ceiling windows in the living area. Master suite w/views of the lake, sliding doors to slate patio, double walk-in closets, large bathroom w/walk in shower & soaking tub. Easy resort-like living in one of the finest neighborhoods in Owasco. Bidding Opens at $599,500. Sealed-bidding is a type of buying process in which all Buyers submit sealed bids, so that no bidder knows how much the other participants have bid. Convenient and discreet, allowing Buyers to Bid from anywhere in the world and eliminating the need for unnecessary showings and excess time on market.
2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $599,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COVID-19 outbreaks over the past month have been linked to five daycare centers, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
- Updated
The general manager of the Days Inn in Auburn has been accused of refusing a room to a Filipino customer in July, and using racist language re…
- Updated
One factor contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is a usual suspect: social gatherings.
- Updated
FLEMING — Vince Shaw has always remembered a letter sent to his family's home on Garrow Street sometime in the late 1940s.
- Updated
A loaded weapon was found on an Auburn man who was stopped as part of a search warrant Tuesday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
A recent COVID-19 outbreak that began at a Cayuga County daycare provider affected close to 20 people in six households, including two individ…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has served at every level of government. In two weeks, she will take on her biggest responsibility yet.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.