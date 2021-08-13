2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $599,500

he property is being offered by sealed-bid. All offers must be submitted by Friday, July, 30th 2021 @5pm edt (OFFER DEADLINE). At last, the Crown Jewel Townhome comes available to purchase in Martin Point HOA, an exclusive waterfront community with direct access to Owasco Lake. Martin Point is the only private residential waterfront community on Owasco Lake offering resort-like membership amenities. The onsite amenities include 2 lakefront beaches, boat dock & hoist rental slips, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, tennis court, lakefront recreation area, recreation picnic area & sunset beach. Martin Point is packed with amenities & activities for all ages. onvenient single floor living, featuring 2 courtyards & a patio, sunroom, large open living & dining area. Views of the lake from expansive floor to ceiling windows in the living area. Master suite w/views of the lake, sliding doors to slate patio, double walk-in closets, large bathroom w/walk in shower & soaking tub. Easy resort-like living in one of the finest neighborhoods in Owasco. Bidding Opens at $599,500. Sealed-bidding is a type of buying process in which all Buyers submit sealed bids, so that no bidder knows how much the other participants have bid. Convenient and discreet, allowing Buyers to Bid from anywhere in the world and eliminating the need for unnecessary showings and excess time on market.