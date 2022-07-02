 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Citizen is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cayuga Community College

2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $62,800

2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $62,800

Are you thinking of downsizing? This a brand new- never lived in home. Bright and cheery and low maintenance. It's at the city edge but close to many stores and restaurants. There is an open floor plan with bedrooms at each end. Trash and water are included in the rent.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News