This newer home has been meticulously cared for with some renovations, some of the updates include: central air, dishwasher, larger frig, 3 season room and handicap accessible bathroom with walk in shower and more.
2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $65,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emily Marshall is no stranger to touring. She's stayed in the cheapest motels, eaten dinners from dashboards and even slept under bus seats.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A scavenger hunt in the Auburn area kicks off next week — and the winner will take home $5,000.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
SAUGERTIES — A young girl reported missing from Tompkins County in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New…
An Auburn woman faces a weapon charge after a shots fired incident in the city on Friday afternoon.
AUBURN — In light of recent crimes and community complaints regarding smoke shops that have recently popped up in the Auburn area, city offici…
The Auburn Police Department is trying to locate a missing 14-year-old and is asking the public for its assistance.
Nearly two months after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a mask-or-vaccine requirement for indoor public venues, the mandate has been lifted.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.