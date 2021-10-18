2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $74,900

Cozy home nestled on 1.7 acres in the Town of Throop. Conveniently located between Auburn and Weedsport. Kitchen, bathroom and master bedroom have been completed renovated with all new electrical, plumbing, and fixtures. Spacious kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and deep double sinks, opens up into the living room area where a new sliding glass door was installed to access the deck overlooking the backyard. Detached garage with electric service offers a great space for a work shop and additional storage. Cash only.