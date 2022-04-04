2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $89,900

Here's the perfect opportunity to buy a 2 bedroom 1 bath Cape Cod home near Springside Inn. House is situated at the end of a private road so no through traffic. There are sliding glass doors in the living room, master bedroom and dining room that offer much natural lighting. House has a 2 car attached garage. Outdoor features make entertaining easy with an oversized deck off the living room. House is located across from Owasco Lake. Taxes are shown without exemptions.