2 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $99,900

What a cute and charming starter or downsizing home with so much potential. In this market today it is very hard to find a move in ready home with a garage with a covered patio and a good sized yard for under 100k, but today is your lucky day. This home offers two bedrooms, one of which was combined from 2 bedrooms, and one and half bathrooms. Although it offers a formal dining room, the most unique part of the home is the built in restaurant booth/breakfast nook right in the kitchen. This is where friends and family will remember playing board games or eating together up close and spending quality time. This place really does feel like home.

