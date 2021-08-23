Looking for privacy in nature, amazing workshop, heated garage, home office, fenced space for gardens & existing fruit trees, a new home (2019) one level, designed to simplify life and all overlooking a pond on 5 acres yet minutes to Cayuga Lake, Village of Aurora, and easy commute to Ithaca, Auburn, Syracuse. Here it is! Cannot see from Road - nestled in on 5 acres. Unlike anything currently on market, designed as a second downsized home without skipping on the things that make life fun! 2 Story 30' x 60' Garage building with 10' ceilings has radiant heat, upstairs home office or design center. There's high deer rated fencing around gardens and fruit trees. Patio with Pergola to catch the sunrise, Deck off Owner's bedroom to watch the sunset over the pond. Hidden, private, sanctuary. Spectrum is available. Cedar Molding from trees onsite. Total sq ft for property shows only 882 (assessment) Garage Plus has some living space (~1500).
2 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $337,000
