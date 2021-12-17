2007 RT90 is a unique 11+ acre mixed use property with an orchard business located just south of beautiful Aurora, NY. The home is a charming 2,400 sq ft round contemporary structure perfectly positioned for views of Cayuga Lake, the orchard, and countryside. What a vineyard and tasting facility this could be! One bed and 1 bath on each level with an open floor plan. A huge bonus: solar panels supply the majority of electric, $18/month average, heat included. Propane forced air is installed for backup heat. The Orchard features 10.4 acres of apples, apricot, and peaches, each consisting of a number of varieties. Irrigation water is provided from a 30,000 in-ground reservoir fed by wells on the property. Five utility structures support the orchard business including a spray barn, warehouse with produce cooling, mechanic sheds, and misc storage. Furnishings and full inventory of equipment to operate an orchard or vineyard is available at additional cost. Square footage measured by agent.
2 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $699,900
