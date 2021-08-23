 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $112,000

Situated in the Town of Van Buren at Village Green, this two story townhouse, with no HOA fees, offers a galley kitchen with new flooring and expansive breakfast bar, a large living and dining area with access from the sliding glass door to a deck for your outdoor entertaining needs. There is also a half bath on the main floor for additional convenience. Upstairs there are 2 large bedrooms with one full bathroom between each of them. The master bedroom additionally offers a quaint space ideal for an entertainment area or a secluded office. The full basement has plenty of built-in storage, a newer water heater, and a washer and dryer. This unit is situated on such a delightful circle, come take a look!

