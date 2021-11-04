 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $59,900

Attention Investors! This home is the perfect fixer-upper. Located on the Seneca River the location is IDEAL! This home could be your year round residence, fishing camp, or waterfront rental. Wake up every morning to the view of the river! Home is being sold "as-is" CASH ONLY!

