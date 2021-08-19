Welcome to 7766 Seneca Beach! This quaint home is nestled on a corner, double lot on .34 acres and is a short walk down the road to see the river! Featuring a large country kitchen, 3 season room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath with laundry that can be updated as you please! The backyard has so much to offer and is already fenced in on two sides for privacy! Bamboo stalks on the perimeter of the house provide extra privacy and the garage can be used for extra storage! This home is waiting for it's next owner to come give it some TLC and bring it back to life. Come see what it has to offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn police said a teenager pulled a woman to the ground and tried to rape her in front of a group of children.
- Updated
A bus carrying 57 people rolled over Saturday afternoon on the New York State Thruway near Weedsport, injuring the driver and passengers and c…
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The Library of Congress has scheduled a formal ceremony next month to accept an Auburn family's donation of hundreds of World War II photographs.
- Updated
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Most of the passengers who were injured in a bus crash on the Thruway near Weedsport and transported to Auburn Community Hospital have been tr…
- Updated
With nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases in four days, the number of active cases has more than doubled in Cayuga County.
- Updated
AUBURN — A Cayuga County judge on Friday denied a motion to dismiss the murder indictments of two men charged in a 2019 Auburn shooting death.
- Updated
AUBURN — A longtime Auburn Enlarged City School District educator is taking on an administrative position.