Welcome to 7766 Seneca Beach! This quaint home is nestled on a corner, double lot on .34 acres and is a short walk down the road to see the river! Featuring a large country kitchen, 3 season room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath with laundry that can be updated as you please! The backyard has so much to offer and is already fenced in on two sides for privacy! Bamboo stalks on the perimeter of the house provide extra privacy and the garage can be used for extra storage! This home is waiting for it's next owner to come give it some TLC and bring it back to life. Come see what it has to offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $85,000
