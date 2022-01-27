 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $89,900

Fabulous opportunity for home ownership or investment property in the Village of Baldwinsville. Walking distance to many restaurants, stores and Seneca River. This cozy home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with an updated spacious kitchen including newer cabinets and new vinyl flooring. The living room boosts new carpet and lovely wooden beams. Two bedrooms located upstairs. Newer windows installed in 2012 with a transferable warranty. Fully fenced in yard for privacy and pets and a large shed for storage. Home Warranty included for first year! Offer deadline is Noon on Sunday, 1/9/22.

