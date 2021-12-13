2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $126,900

READY TO BE MADE YOURS!! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS, THIS HOME WAS A 3 BEDROOM BUT MADE INTO A 2 (EASILY MADE BACK INTO A 3 BEDROOM) SO MANY OPTIONS WITH THIS HOME! UPDATED WINDOWS. UPDATED ELECTRIC AND HOT WATER TANK APPROX 2 YEARS OLD. WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS IN GARAGE AND BASEMENT. FANTASTIC LEVEL BACK YARD WITH COVERED PATIO AND SHED. FINISHED GARAGE, NICE FRONT DECK. HOME BEING SOLD "AS IS" FOR ESTATE! LOVELY NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO SO MUCH. LOCATED AMONG OTHER NEIGHBORHOOD HOMES WHERE MANY HAVE BEEN REMODELED. SHOWINGS START SATURDAY 12/11 AND NO NEGOTIATIONS BEFORE TUESDAY 12/14!