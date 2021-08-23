2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $144,900

A great opportunity to own this beautiful move-in ready 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Camillus with lots of updates. Beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1st floor laundry, freshly painted walls, updated windows, carpeting, and flooring. Outside a beautifully maintained HALF ACRE lot, with lovely updated porch to sit and relax. Additional space off master bedroom allows for 3rd bedroom or office space. Great conveniences, just minutes from shopping, movies and highways. You don't want to miss out on this great home. Thank you for showing!!! Sale contingent upon sellers finding suitable housing. Washer and Dryer do not convey. Please adhere to CDC guidelines.