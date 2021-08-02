Immaculate Condo!! Come see this meticulously well-kept spacious condominium in Camillus, NY. This is a desirable end unit, on a corner lot, with an open single level floor plan. This home has gleaming hardwood floors throughout and beautiful wood casement windows, which let in plenty of natural light. The grand living room/dining combo boasts vaulted ceilings and a stately wood burning fireplace. Cozy up in the secluded 3-season room adjacent to the living room. You'll be surprised when you see the size of the two large bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, along with multiple closet and storage areas. Below is a vast wide open basement/workshop area and laundry space. Updated utilities include sump pump 2021, efficiency furnace 2007, water-heater 2018 and the front exterior fascia was replaced in 2020. This home is situated on a large corner lot with lovely mature landscaping. Don't miss this!
2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $169,900
