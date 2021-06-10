2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $178,000

Lovely Village of Camillus Townhouse on a quiet wooded cul de sac now being offered. This freshly painted home in blue pastel tones, a flower lined walkway and inviting front porch has all the makings of a cozy cottage. The front door opens into a high ceilinged hallway with a large skylight, which baths the adjoining kitchen and breakfast bar in natural sunlight. Large sky light in entry way lights up the adjoining kitchen. The open floor plan of adjoining dining and living room space features a kitchen pass through window, gas burning fireplace ,professionally cleaned carpets and a combination of sliding doors and arched windows completing this large, bright living and entertainment space. Through the sliding doors you walk onto an oversized deck with views overlooking a private wooded yard that is picture perfect all 4 seasons! The lower level adds an additional 400 sq. ft. of living space to the 1340 sq. ft. footprint. This partially finished area includes a full bath. This wonderful family room has a glass sliding door that opens to the private yard. There is plenty of unfinished space perfect for storage. This 2 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse is move in ready! View More