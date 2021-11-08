 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $179,900

2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $179,900

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch is nestled on a 1 acre lot in a peaceful, rural setting yet close to highways, shopping and the Village of Camillus. In addition to the open floor plan, with plenty of room for gatherings, there is a finished attic/bonus room that could be a perfect home office or accommodate overnight guests. The side covered porch, perfect for 3 season entertaining, overlooks the beautiful yard. Seller is installing a new sump pump and has replaced all exterior doors. Newer roof, furnace, interior recently painted and freshly coated blacktop driveway. New sump pump installed 11/4/21. This home is move in ready!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News