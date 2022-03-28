2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $195,000

Pampered end unit townhouse with 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a great lot filled with perennial beds plus an awesome view of the rolling hills of Camillus. The cozy open porch greets you as you enter the mudroom and leads to the remodeled kitchen which includes all appliances. The spacious dining /living room offers a gas fireplace, window seat, and a wall of windows that add tons of natural light to this area and access to the private balcony. The second floor offers 2 spacious bedrooms and the master has a separate entrance to the bath which includes a large soaking tub. The square foot from tax records is 1340 sq ft, but an additional 378 sq ft is finished in the walk-out basement which includes a family room, full bath, and laundry area. This could possibly be used as a 3rd bedroom. Plenty of storage is available in closets and the unfinished area of the basement. The seller has meticulously maintained this home and added many improvements over the last 16 years including replacing all windows and sliding glass doors with Comfort windows. The improvement list is attached to the listing. There is no homeowner association fee!