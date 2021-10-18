This Patio/Townhouse has been completely remodeled and is ready for a new owner! The brand new Mudroom bench and cubbies are the perfect combination of style and space efficiency. Everything is on one floor including the laundry room and the Primary Suite, which boasts a walk-in closet and renovated En Suite with a new vanity, step in shower and beautiful tile flooring. The second bedroom is spacious, has new carpet, a generous sized closet and was freshly painted. The second full bathroom is bright, clean and has also been remodeled. The open floor plan flows from the stunning new kitchen including all brand new appliances, light fixtures and granite counter tops to the sliding glass door in the living room which leads to the enclosed 3 season porch. This home is located in the heart of Camillus on a quiet cul-de-sac street away from main roads. Your 2 car attached garage leads right into your home. There is a full basement that could be finished or would be great for storage. There will be an Open house on Saturday 10/16/21 from 11am-1pm. Negotiations begin Sunday 10/17/21 at 5pm.
2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $217,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cannabis company Terrapin has announced plans to open a production facility in Auburn.
Auburn police on Saturday were looking for any witnesses or video regarding what they described as a "possible shooting incident" early Saturd…
A husband and wife who worked as pharmacists at local Kinney Drugs stores are suing the company for firing them after they refused to administ…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Auburn High's varsity football game scheduled for this Friday against Fayetteville-Manlius has been canceled.
A Cayuga County woman has died of COVID-19, the second virus-related fatality in October and the 105th since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Dia Carabajal, a professor at Cayuga Community College and chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, repeatedly used her college email …
An Auburn native has turned his first-place finish at a local business competition into a new local marketing and graphic design company.
Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-car accident in Locke on Friday night, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.