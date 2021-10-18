2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $217,800

This Patio/Townhouse has been completely remodeled and is ready for a new owner! The brand new Mudroom bench and cubbies are the perfect combination of style and space efficiency. Everything is on one floor including the laundry room and the Primary Suite, which boasts a walk-in closet and renovated En Suite with a new vanity, step in shower and beautiful tile flooring. The second bedroom is spacious, has new carpet, a generous sized closet and was freshly painted. The second full bathroom is bright, clean and has also been remodeled. The open floor plan flows from the stunning new kitchen including all brand new appliances, light fixtures and granite counter tops to the sliding glass door in the living room which leads to the enclosed 3 season porch. This home is located in the heart of Camillus on a quiet cul-de-sac street away from main roads. Your 2 car attached garage leads right into your home. There is a full basement that could be finished or would be great for storage. There will be an Open house on Saturday 10/16/21 from 11am-1pm. Negotiations begin Sunday 10/17/21 at 5pm.