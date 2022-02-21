2 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $249,900

Welcome to Annesgrove, a lovely neighborhood designed for social interaction and easy living. This unique community has and HOA, which manages lawns, tree trimming, mowing, plowing and sidewalk maintenance. Being offered for sale is this adorable sun filled vintage style bungalow, beautifully situated and all on one level. Upon entering you are greeted by a charming foyer with a large closet, then you pass through to the spacious and bright open plan kitchen/entertainment area. The kitchen has maple cabinets with cornice molding and versatile breakfast bar/u-shaped counter. Proceed down the corridor to find two bedrooms; the master suite with a great walk-in closet and large en-suite bathroom with wide shower equipped with new dual/ handheld shower wand and grab bars, new Kohler mirrored interior medicine cabinets and linen closet. The second bathroom, accessed directly from the main corridor, has a full-sized bathtub. At the end of the central corridor is the rear foyer with a laundry room behind double doors and access to the rear porch, garage, and basement.