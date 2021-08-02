Get the feel of lake front living without paying the lake front price! Amazing panoramic views overlook Cayuga Lake and Harris Park. This cozy ranch features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main floor with lots of natural light. Under the carpets you'll find original hardwood floors throughout. Off the dining room is a large deck where you can enjoy gorgeous sunsets. The partially finished basement has a bonus room and 1/2 bath with sliding doors out to your covered patio. This large 1/2 acre village lot with a 1 car detached garage has beautiful landscaping with many trees and flowers. On the north side of the property you'll find public stairs that take you directly to the lakefront! Just down the street is a public marina. Houses like this don't come around that often! Come see for yourself!! All offers are due Tuesday 8/3 at noon.
2 Bedroom Home in Cayuga - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
AUBURN — An old conflict between an Osborne Street bar and its neighbors was brought before the city's new board for addressing nuisance prope…
- Updated
A three-car accident with injuries in Sennett was reported Saturday morning, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.
- Updated
There is a lot going on at the Fingerlakes Mall!
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Cayuga County, and they are affecting residents of all ages.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A newly formed wind energy developer is in the early stages of planning a project in southern Cayuga County that could site up to 22 large turbines.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The Cayuga County Health Department is reminding residents of the importance of COVID-19 contract tracing after experiencing problems with rec…
- Updated
We know not everyone is going to be happy that New York is ordering COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for state workers, but it is not an un…