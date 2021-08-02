2 Bedroom Home in Cayuga - $139,900

Get the feel of lake front living without paying the lake front price! Amazing panoramic views overlook Cayuga Lake and Harris Park. This cozy ranch features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main floor with lots of natural light. Under the carpets you'll find original hardwood floors throughout. Off the dining room is a large deck where you can enjoy gorgeous sunsets. The partially finished basement has a bonus room and 1/2 bath with sliding doors out to your covered patio. This large 1/2 acre village lot with a 1 car detached garage has beautiful landscaping with many trees and flowers. On the north side of the property you'll find public stairs that take you directly to the lakefront! Just down the street is a public marina. Houses like this don't come around that often! Come see for yourself!! All offers are due Tuesday 8/3 at noon.