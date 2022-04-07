 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Clyde - $84,900

Sit Back & Relax In This Canal Side Get Away Located on the Clyde River! Easy & Direct Erie Canal Access for Travel to May's Point and on to Cayuga Lake, & Seneca Lake! Delightful 2 Bedroom Home Features a Generous Size Deck Overlooking the Erie Canal, a Dock on the Water for Easy Boating & Fishing Access, 1 Car Detached Garage for Storage, & Workshop Space. Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding, Long Lasting Metal Roof, Updated eat InKitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stove/Oven, & Refrigerator. Don't Miss Out on This Fantastic Opportunity for a Weekend Hide-Away or Peaceful Year-Round Home!

