 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Elbridge - $92,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elbridge - $92,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elbridge - $92,000

Affordable, one level living in a convenient location, minutes to Camillus & Auburn. Enjoy high speed internet, public water and natural gas. There are 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath. Updates include: a new roof, an updated bathroom and a new front door. There is a walk out basement to a private backyard and a quiet, country setting. House needs new windows and TLC. Great starter home, downsizing or an investment opportunity. Don't miss out, own for less than renting!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News