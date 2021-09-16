Affordable, one level living in a convenient location, minutes to Camillus & Auburn. Enjoy high speed internet, public water and natural gas. There are 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath. Updates include: a new roof, an updated bathroom and a new front door. There is a walk out basement to a private backyard and a quiet, country setting. House needs new windows and TLC. Great starter home, downsizing or an investment opportunity. Don't miss out, own for less than renting!
2 Bedroom Home in Elbridge - $92,000
