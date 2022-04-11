2 Bedroom Home in Homer - $289,900

4/10/2022 OPEN HOUSE HAS BEEN CANCELLED....This lakeside charmer has been in this family for 70 years. Right out of an antique magazine, the home boasts BREATHTAKING views from all windows. Bordered by a babbling creek and a nicely manicured lot with flower beds, this property is perfectly located steps from a private marina with potential to have a boat slip, a free public boat launch at Scott Park, a short drive to a number of ski resorts, and a gorgeous drive by car or boat to Skaneateles village. The year round home boasts numerous updates while preserving the 1800s character. The eat-in galley kitchen provides antique built-in cabinetry & a large pantry closet. The stone fireplace is the focal point of the spacious living area. Two large bedrooms and two full baths with laundry will nicely accommodate your family and guests. Two open porches offer relaxing outdoor living space. Listed in time to enjoy the lake this Spring! Offers to be reviewed at 6pm on 4/9/2022.