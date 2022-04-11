4/10/2022 OPEN HOUSE HAS BEEN CANCELLED....This lakeside charmer has been in this family for 70 years. Right out of an antique magazine, the home boasts BREATHTAKING views from all windows. Bordered by a babbling creek and a nicely manicured lot with flower beds, this property is perfectly located steps from a private marina with potential to have a boat slip, a free public boat launch at Scott Park, a short drive to a number of ski resorts, and a gorgeous drive by car or boat to Skaneateles village. The year round home boasts numerous updates while preserving the 1800s character. The eat-in galley kitchen provides antique built-in cabinetry & a large pantry closet. The stone fireplace is the focal point of the spacious living area. Two large bedrooms and two full baths with laundry will nicely accommodate your family and guests. Two open porches offer relaxing outdoor living space. Listed in time to enjoy the lake this Spring! Offers to be reviewed at 6pm on 4/9/2022.
2 Bedroom Home in Homer - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks to be worn indoors and in public places in Cayuga County due to a high CO…
Looking to remove some of the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Auburn nurse has started a business that helps clients remove something of theirs.
Traffic was the main topic of conversation when the Auburn Planning Board reviewed a proposed Grant Avenue development project that includes a…
A judge has ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation to reconsider its decision denying the Cayuga Nation Police Department access to highl…
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Monday disclosed the identity of the person killed when he jumped from a moving Amtrak train on Saturday.
New York state residents could be getting a $250 check to help pay for increasing prices at the gas pump.
An Owasco town councilor recently requested state investigations into misconduct allegations after his removal as chair of the town's ethics board.