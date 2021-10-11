Take advantage of a rare opportunity to own this vintage year-round home built along the shale cliffs of Skaneateles Lake. Bordered by a babbling creek and nicely manicured lot, you’ll be dazzled by the rolling hills and breathtaking views of the lake from all angles of the property. Two open-air porches will provide for many relaxing evenings. This four season property is also conveniently located near several popular ski resorts. This home offers many updates while maintaining its charm. A stone wood-burning fireplace is the focal point of the spacious living area. An eat-in galley kitchen provides ample counter space and storage for all of your needs. Two large bedrooms and two baths will nicely accommodate your family and guests. Stunning views of the lake accentuate every room of this home. Boaters will appreciate the private marina located steps away from the home and the public boat launch only 1/2 mile away. This property is a must see!
2 Bedroom Home in Homer - $349,000
