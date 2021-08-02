2 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $159,900

Delightful and well maintained ranch with a new roof in the Jordan Elbridge School Dist. Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath a large eat in kitchen with new flooring, new SS appliances and plenty of cabinetry. The bedrooms have new vinyl flooring and the bathroom has been completely remodeled. Double your square footage in the clean and dry basement which offers room to entertain with a built in bar, a cozy wood stove, new lighting and carpet. The main garage is 26 x 31 with an additional 14x24 storage area. Complete your day relaxing on the 40ft deck off the back of the house in a private .58 acre setting.