Enjoy the good life on Cross Lake in this exceptional lakefront home with 101 feet of waterfront! Many custom touches inside and out! From the copper roof, cedar siding, wood trim, wood doors and hardwood floors, this 2 bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bath home is inviting and unique. Cozy up on the couch by the fire and watch the boats go by or the eagles soar out the large picture window! This warm, light filled home has an open floor plan that adds to the spacious feel and inviting ambiance. Take the beautiful spiral staircase to your own Master Suite, Half Bath, Loft/Office/Library and French Doors that open up to your own balcony overlooking the lake! The convenience of the 1st floor bathroom, bedroom and laundry room add to the appeal of this well designed home. Step outside and enjoy the large workshop with a wood floor and doors on both ends! There is also an open storage unit to store your boats and outdoor furniture. This home has it all and must be seen to appreciate! Don't wait, make your appointment today and start enjoying all the fun that living on Cross Lake has to offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $349,900
