2 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $90,000

Adirondack theme, knotty pine and a wood stove makes this the ultimate cozy cottage you have been waiting for. Cottage offers: 2 bedrooms, 1 bath a dining room and a wonderful family room with cathedral ceilings. No need to worry about flooding, this cottage sits high and dry on the hill with magnificent lake views off the back of the house. Eno Point Campers Association allows you to enjoy 26 acres of common ground for recreational purposes, a gorgeous shore line, dedicated swimming areas and your own private dock space. Cross lake & Seneca River are known for excellent fishing and being connected to the NY Canal System creating wonderful boating experiences. Don't miss this unique opportunity!