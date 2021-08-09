2 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $99,900

Great Seasonal camp or year round living on Fire lane 13 in Cato. This 2 BD, 1 BA cottage has been meticulously restored, with all new sheetrock, doors, windows, kitchen appliances and much more. There is also a new Lennox mini split in the living room that heats or cools the entire house, making it very comfortable year round. The living room is 21x14 with vaulted ceilings and leads to a nice sun deck off the back of the house. The cottage is not on the water but does have deeded lake rights, where you can place a dock. Enjoy an extra large lot that does not flood and does not require flood insurance. There is plenty of room to add a garage. Cross lake offers excellent fishing, boating and what a bonus to be connected to the NYS canal system. The memories you can make here will last forever! Don’t wait this one won’t last.