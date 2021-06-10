2 Bedroom Home in King Ferry - $435,000

Wonderful location on Cayuga Lake's east shore, privacy (last house on the road), 2 acres, 84' frontage! Perfect lake house for entertaining with 27x13 screened porch and adjacent deck w/spectacular sunsets. Open living/dining with fireplace, great kitchen, 2 bedrooms, large full bath with laundry, basement, central heat and AC! Separate 2-car garage with 25x23' unfinished second floor. Easy walk down driveway to waterfront and dock, across Honoco Road.https://unbranded.youriguide.com/1612_brown_rd_king_ferry_ny/ View More